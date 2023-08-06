Aces vs. Liberty: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

Today’s marquee matchup in the WNBA will feature the two top teams once again duking it out as the Las Vegas Aces will pay a visit to the New York Liberty at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. This will be the second battle between these “superteams” this season with the Aces triumphing 98-81 back on June 29. Both teams are set to face each other four more times in the regular season after today, including the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on August 15.

Las Vegas (24-2) is riding an eight-game winning streak heading into today’s showdown and officially clinched a playoff berth with a 93-72 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday. The defending champs established a comfortable lead early in that matchup and dropped the hammer in the fourth quarter to complete the rout against the Dream. A’ja Wilson provided a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

New York (21-6) has rattled off three straight victories heading into this marquee home showdown and is fresh off beating Minnesota 76-66 on Friday. The Liberty were clinging on to a two-point lead heading into the fourth and managed to establish some cushion by holding the Lynx to just 10 points in the final quarter. Jonquel Jones had a monster night with 15 points and 17 rebounds in the win.

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Aces -5

Total: 176.5

Moneyline: Aces -225, Liberty +185

Best bet: Aces -5

It’s been rare for teams to get within the same area code as Las Vegas this season and New York is no exception. The Aces are beating teams down by an average of 15.5 points per game and there’s no signs of them letting up. Take them to cover as a road favorite this afternoon.