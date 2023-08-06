WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Sunday, August 6

Four games will be on the WNBA slate this afternoon as all games will be aired on ABC and ESPN3.

The marquee matchup of the day will feature the top two teams in the league duking it out as the Las Vegas Aces will visit the New York Liberty at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The first matchup between the two WNBA Finals favorites saw the Aces clobber the Liberty 98-81 back on June 29. These two superteams are set to face each other four more times in the regular season, including the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on August 15.

Here’s the full WNBA schedule for today. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Sunday, August 6

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Point spread: Aces -5.5

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN3

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Point spread: Dream -8

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN3

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Point spread: Mystics -3

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN3

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Point spread: Wings -8.5