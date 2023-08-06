Rays ace Tyler Glasnow scratched from scheduled start Sunday due to back spasms

We’re going to have to launch an investigation to see if Tropicana Field was build on an ancient burial ground or something, because this is getting ridiculous. Just days after Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan landed on the IL with arm trouble — and with Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs and Josh Fleming already out due to injury — the Tampa Bay Rays’ co-ace, Tyler Glasnow, has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon with back spasms. Veteran righty Erasmo Ramirez, recently reacquired from the Washington Nationals as a depth option, will start in Glasnow’s place.

Apparently Glasnow’s back began bothering him last night. The team has yet to issue any sort of prognosis or timeline for his return to the rotation, but back ailments are notoriously fickle, so we’ll have to see how he responds to some extra rest and treatment.

The injury comes at a particularly bad time for the Rays, for a number of reasons. The first is that Glasnow had been on an absolute heater of late, with a 1.65 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 32.2 innings across his last five starts. The 29-year-old hadn’t allowed more than two earned runs in an outing since July 1, and he hadn’t struck out fewer than seven batters since the middle of June, lowering his season-long numbers to a 3.15 ERA and 1.078 WHIP. After years of struggling to stay on the field — whether due to arm trouble or the oblique injury that cost him the first two months of 2023 — it seemed like Glasnow was finally blossoming into the ace he’d long shown the potential to be.

It’s also the latest in what’s been a truly unbelievable string of injuries to Tampa’s starting rotation, one that entered the season looking like one of the league’s best. But then Jeffrey Springs was lost to Tommy John surgery in April, and then Drew Rasmussen went down with an elbow injury of his own in May. Lefty Josh Fleming suffered another elbow injury in early June. With pitchers dropping like flies, the Rays shipped top first-base prospect Kyle Manzardo to the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline for righty Aaron Civale ... only to watch McClanahan land on the IL with a forearm injury that sounds more and more ominous by the day. (And we haven’t even gotten to former top prospect Shane Baz, out for the entire year after undergoing Tommy John late last September.)

Given all that adversity, it’s a miracle that Tampa has managed to stay afloat at all, but — thanks in large part to their historically hot start to the season — they enter play on Sunday in full control of the top AL Wild Card spot at 67-46. Still, they’d already been forced to rely on regular bullpen days, and any extended absence for Glasnow will only exacerbate that problem. Zach Eflin and Civale remain quality options, but there’s not a ton behind them, especially with rookie Taj Bradley being sent back down to Triple-A late last month. Despite their impressive overall record, the Rays are just 10-18 since the start of July, and it’s hard to see them making a deep postseason run without getting their pitching healthy.