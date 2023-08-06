Opening odds for Japan vs. Sweden matchup in World Cup 2023 quarterfinal

Two of the best teams from the group stage at the 2023 women’s World Cup will meet in the quarterfinal round as Group C winners Japan face Group G winners Sweden. Japan come in after a 3-1 win over Norway, while Sweden knocked off the two-time defending champions United States in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan vs. Sweden moneyline odds (regular time)

Japan: +110

Draw: +215

Sweden: +235

Early pick: Japan +110

United States really should’ve beaten Sweden in regulation, but goalkeeper Zecira Musovic pulled off one brilliant save after another to keep her team in the contest. Japan have been far better at finishing chances in the final third than the United States, and Sweden’s keeper is unlikely to have another performance like this one. Take the Asian side to get the job done in the quarterfinal.

Japan vs. Sweden odds to advance

Japan: TBD

Sweden: TBD

Early pick: Japan

The Japanese have rotated their players well, and have developed a deadly offensive style which has come together perfectly in this tournament. Sweden are really only scoring on set pieces, so it’s hard to imagine they could keep pace with Japan without Musovic having another insane performance.