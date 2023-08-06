 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Sweden play in quarterfinal of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for Sweden in the quarterfinal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sweden v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Lina Hurtig of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Sweden, who finished the group stage at the 2023 women’s World Cup with three wins, eliminated the United States in the round of 16 in the penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinal. Despite being dominated for most of the game, the Swedish found a way to survive and eventually got the job done in the shootout. Here’s who they will play next in the World Cup.

As a reward for Sweden’s win, they’ll now face Japan in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the competition. Sweden will have to defend like they did Sunday to avoid losing to Japan, who have been clinical offensively and look poised to go all the way.

This is Sweden’s seventh appearance in the quarterfinal round in World Cup history. The team has been able to advance out of this round three times previously but has not made a final yet.

