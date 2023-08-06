Who will Sweden play in quarterfinal of World Cup 2023?

Sweden, who finished the group stage at the 2023 women’s World Cup with three wins, eliminated the United States in the round of 16 in the penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinal. Despite being dominated for most of the game, the Swedish found a way to survive and eventually got the job done in the shootout. Here’s who they will play next in the World Cup.

As a reward for Sweden’s win, they’ll now face Japan in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the competition. Sweden will have to defend like they did Sunday to avoid losing to Japan, who have been clinical offensively and look poised to go all the way.

This is Sweden’s seventh appearance in the quarterfinal round in World Cup history. The team has been able to advance out of this round three times previously but has not made a final yet.