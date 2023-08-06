Sweden vs. USWNT live updates from 2023 World Cup round of 16 match

Sweden and the United States meet once again in a high-stakes round of 16 match at the 2023 women’s World Cup, with the winner set to advance to the quarterfinals while the loser makes an early exit. The last time these two teams played, Sweden won 3-0 over USA in the Olympics in Tokyo.

Despite looking shaky in the group stage, the Americans are +130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sweden is priced as a +230 underdog despite winning all three group games, and a draw comes in at +195. USA is -150 to advance from the contest, while Sweden is +125.

Here are the latest updates from Sweden vs. USA.

Sweden vs. USA live updates

34th minute - Horan gets a great opportunity on the corner and heads it just above the goal. Musovic does make an attempt at a save but the ball was always going over the crossbar. The United States has been good at creating in the final third, but the midfield continues to play in a defensive shell. Sullivan has been better with Sonnett’s inclusion though, as she’s making more moves forward.

28th minute - There’s been good attacking play from the United States in the last few minutes, particularly with Rodman. She’s put up a few good shots and made some solid runs in the final third. The Americans are getting some strong play from Girma when it comes to switching the field and playing longer through-balls, but they’re eventually going to need better offensive play from Sonnett and Sullivan.

24th minute - The Americans have fended off a few more set piece opportunities from Sweden, and now Rodman is down after taking a big hit on a 50-50 ball. She appears to be fine, but she has been grabbing at her hip during the early going in this match.

19th minute - Trinity Rodman gets the first solid shot on target of the match, forcing a save from Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

18th minute - USA is missing Lavelle badly right now. Lindsey Horan has not been great with her first touch so far, and the other midfielders are more defensive-minded as previously discussed. This has led to Emily Fox and Crystal Dunn pushing forward, with Julie Ertz and Naomi Girma also playing up more and serving balls in. It’s tough to ask the defenders to keep doing this much work but the Americans are still lacking good midfield play.

10th minute - The first set piece for Sweden is a corner, and the Americans fend it off with Alyssa Naeher getting a punch on the ball to push it out of the box.

7th minute - USA gets its first shot courtesy of Andi Sullivan, who attempts a longer shot after a nice build-up gets ruined by a few Sweden deflections at the back. Sullivan does have more of a defensive approach but she’s going to have to be more aggressive with Rose Lavelle out and the Americans choosing to lean into a more defensive-minded lineup to start this game.

5th minute - The crosses are coming in from Sweden, but so far no one has found the mark. The Americans haven’t given up a set piece opportunity yet, and that will be the focus with Sweden scoring most of their goals from set pieces.

1st minute - For now, Ertz is staying in her center back spot and Sonnett is in as a holding midfielder. We’ll see if that changes in any way, but the Americans are reinforcing their stellar defense.

Pregame - The odds haven’t moved much, oscillating between +130 and +125 for the United States on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is coming in at +205, while Sweden is +225.

Pregame - Here’s a look at our game pick, USA’s starting lineup and the officiating crew for the match. Julie Ertz looks set to return to the midfield with Emily Sonnett taking her place on the back line. Trinity Rodman also returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the last match. Rose Lavelle is not available due to card accumulation, while Megan Rapinoe continues to be available off the bench.