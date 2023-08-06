Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Padres on Sunday, August 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) and San Diego Padres (55-56) will continue their big, four-game divisional series this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. Lance Lynn (7-9, 6.32 ERA) will make his second start for the Dodgers while Rich Hill (7-10, 4.76 ERA) will get the nod for the Padres.

These two southern California rivals have split the first two games of this series, with the Dodgers taking Friday’s matchup 10-5 and the Padres striking back with an 8-3 victory last night.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -125 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +105 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Dodgers-Padres picks: Sunday, August 6

Injury report

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: 3B Max Muncy (wrist)

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Padres

Day-To-Day: SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder)

Out: SP Michael Wacha (shoulder), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), SP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), RP Alek Jacob (elbow), RP Tim Hill (finger)

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. Rich Hill

Lynn had a good night in his debut with the Dodgers last Tuesday, picking up the victory against the Athletics. The veteran righty recorded seven strikeouts through seven innings of work, yielding just three earned runs off five hits in the victory. He has to do a better job at maintaining control on early counts as opposing batters are hitting .391 against him when putting the ball into play on 0-0 counts and .422 on 0-1 counts.

This will be Hill’s first start in San Diego, but the veteran lefty was in the midst of a solid stretch with the Pirates before being dealt at the deadline. He had a solid five-inning outing against the Phillies last Sunday, yielding just two earned runs while fanning seven batters. He’s mostly done well against this Dodgers lineup, holding their batters to a .253 collective batting average through 91 career at-bats.

Over/Under pick

This has the makings for another high-scoring affair in primetime. For the past week, both offenses have been in the top five in batting average, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS. Hammer the over in this one as the run brigade should get started early.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

San Diego took last night’s matchup and I’ll predict L.A. striking back and picking up the win tonight. The Dodgers held control for most of yesterday’s game before a disastrous eighth inning did them in and I think they’ll make it a point to not let things snowball even as both teams are trading punches.

Pick: Dodgers