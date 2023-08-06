Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Angels on Sunday, August 6

The Seattle Mariners (58-52) and Los Angeles Angels (56-55) will wrap up their critical four-game AL West series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. It’s a battle of promising rookies on the mound, as Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.35 ERA) will get the start for the M’s and go up against Chase Silseth (3-1, 3.99) for the Halos.

The Mariners have been the ones shaking hands on the field all weekend and will look to pull off the four-game sweep today. Meanwhile, the Angels’ push for a Wild Card is already backfiring as they’ve failed to win a single game since the trade deadline.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -130 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Seattle is a +110 underdog. The run total is set at 9.5.

Mariners-Angels picks: Sunday, August 6

Injury report

Mariners

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), OF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Griffin Canning (calf), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Miller vs. Chase Silseth

Miller is hoping to get things under control after being knocked around his previous two starts. He’s yielded 15 hits and 12 earned runs in those outings, plummeting his ERA from 3.50 to 4.35. The rookie’s misfortunes in those games came in the fourth through sixth innings, so he’ll have to do a better job in his second and third trips through the order.

Silseth has done well for himself stepping out of the bullpen in the last few weeks, picking up wins in back-to-back starts. The second-year righty was effective through five innings against the Braves last Monday, giving up just a solo home run against the top offense in the Majors. He’s racked up 14 K’s through his last two starts and will look to set several M’s batters down on strikes this afternoon.

Over/Under pick

This game is a showcase of two young, promising righties in the AL West and I think they’ll hold their own and limit damage done in the early innings. After two poor starts, Miller should be able to settle back in and yield no more than a pair of earned runs during his time on the mound. I’ll predict that the under ultimately cashes here.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

It’s hard to ignore the trajectories of these two teams heading into this series finale, with Seattle inching back up the division standings and Los Angeles being stuck in neutral. The Mariners have been in the top 10 in batting average, OBP, and OPS over the last week and that type of production should allow for them to get the necessary hits late to pull ahead and complete the sweep.

Pick: Mariners