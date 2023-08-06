Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Phillies on Sunday, August 6

The Kansas City Royals take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Zack Greinke (1-11, 5.32 ERA) will take the mound for the Royals, and Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.99) will pitch for the Phillies.

Philly enters as a -205 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Kansas City coming in at +170. The total is set at 9.5.

Royals-Phillies picks: Sunday, August 6

Injury report

Royals

Out: SP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder), 1B Nick Pratto (groin)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Zack Greinke vs. Taijuan Walker

Greinke struggled in July, allowing 12 earned runs in 14.1 innings over three starts in the month. To kick off August, he faced the Mets, allowing one earned run — a home run — in 5.2 innings. He recorded three strikeouts in the start.

Walker ended his July on a solid note. In his two most recent starts, he pitched six innings in each game and allowed two earned runs in each as well. He struck out four batters per game. Walker finished July with a 4.15 ERA for the month, up from his 1.50 mark in June.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 12 and 15, so I’ll bet on that trend continuing today. The Phillies lineup should make quick work of a struggling Greinke, and with the way the Royals have been batting, they should be able to get a few off of Walker.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies dropped the first game of the series, but won the second. I’m taking them to win the third, as well. Walker has been much stronger on the mound than Greinke, and the Phillies are a better team on both sides of the ball. The Royals have been batting well in this series, but l like Walker and the Phillies to win the home series.

Pick: Phillies -205