Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on Sunday, August 6

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Chris Bassitt (10-6, 4.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Blue Jays while reliever Brennan Bernardino (1-1, 2.72) will open for the Red Sox before giving way to bulk man Chris Murphy.

Boston enters as a -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Toronto coming in at +114. The total is set at 10.

Blue Jays-Red Sox picks: Sunday, August 6

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: RP Trevor Richards (neck), RP Jay Jackson (bereavement), RP Jordan Romano (back), SS Bo Bichette (knee)

Red Sox

Day-to-day: 1B/DH Justin Turner (heel)

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Chris Bassitt vs. Brennan Bernardino

Bassitt had just gotten his ERA back under 4.00 in solid back-to-back starts against the Padres and the Dodgers, in which he allowed just two earned runs in 11 innings. However, that number jumped back up after he conceded four earned runs in six innings against the Orioles last time out. He recorded seven strikeouts in his latest start.

Bernardino has largely served as a reliever this season, and has never lasted longer than two innings in a start. This will be a second consecutive bullpen game for the Red Sox, where the rookie Murphy (1-0, 1.59) figures to pitch most of the middle innings. Boston’s bullpen has an ERA of 3.83 this year, ranking 12th in MLB.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of the series were 10 and 9, and I see no reason to bet against that trend continuing today. Bassitt has been letting up enough runs lately that the Sox should be able to score a few, but the real magic comes from the Toronto offense, which should continue to contribute the majority of the runs needed here.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays have won each of the first two games of the series, 7-3 and 5-4. The Red Sox have lost six of their last seven games. Despite Bassitt’s inconsistent pitching lately, I’m going with Toronto to sweep here. The Boston bullpen has been in a slump along with the rest of the team, and the Toronto bullpen has looked solid as of late.

Pick: Blue Jays +114