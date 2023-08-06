Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Orioles on Sunday, August 6

The New York Mets take on the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Jose Quintana (0-2, 3.57 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, and Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.32) will pitch for the Orioles.

Baltimore enters as a -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +150. The total is set at 9.

Mets-Orioles picks: Sunday, August 6

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-day: OF Brandon Nimmo (quad), OF Starling Marte (migraines)

Out: 2B Luis Guillorme (calf)

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Jose Quintana vs. Kyle Bradish

Quintana has pitched just three games this season, all of which took place after the All-Star break as he battled a rib injury for the entire first half. The lefty has looked just okay on the mound so far — in 17.2 innings pitched, he has let up seven earned runs and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Bradish looked solid for much of July, but finished the month on a sour note, conceding five earned runs in 6.2 innings against the Phillies. He saw something of a bounce-back against the Blue Jays in his latest start — he let up three earned runs (including two homers) in seven innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 13 and 10, and I see another high-scoring matchup today. The Orioles have been contributing most of the runs to those high totals, and Quintana will likely let up a few of his own to start today’s game off. Bradish has seen a dip in production lately, so the Mets should be able to contribute enough to push this over the edge.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Orioles have now won both of the first two games of the series with strong offensive performances, and today shouldn’t be any different. As Baltimore faces Quintana, I think they sweep at home. He hasn’t been bringing anything particularly impressive to the mound, and Bradish should get enough run support to push Baltimore towards another win at Camden Yards.

Pick: Orioles -180