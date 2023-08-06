Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Yankees on Sunday, August 6

The Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Jose Urquidy (2-2, 5.20 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros, and Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.29 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

New York is a narrow -112 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston coming in at -108. The total is set at 9.

Astros-Yankees picks: Sunday, August 6

Injury report

Astros

N/A

Yankees

Out: 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Rodon vs. Jose Urquidy

Rodon has pitched just five games this season after missing the first three months due to injury, and he’s struggled to get things going on the mound. In his latest start, he faced the Rays and allowed four earned runs in four innings pitched, recording five strikeouts. He looked solid against the Mets at the end of July, keeping them to one run in 5.2 innings.

Urquidy has not pitched since April of this year, sitting out most of the summer with a shoulder injury. He served as both a starter and a reliever back at the beginning of the season. We can expect shorter outings from him as he gets back into the game.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first three games were 7, 10, and 4. I’m tempted to go with the over here, as neither pitcher taking the mound has looked particularly stellar as of late. However, I’m not sure that either of these lineups has enough firepower right now to push us over the total here. The Astros might be able to get the job done, but they face a top bullpen in New York. I’m taking the under here.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Yankees have won two of the three games of the series so far, including yesterday’s matchup. I think the Astros even it out on the road here. They’ll face Rodon, who has struggled in his recent starts. While Urquidy might be feeling a bit rusty, the Yankees’ offense has been inconsistent and is missing a key piece in first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Pick: Yankees -112