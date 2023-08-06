Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, August 6

It’s another stacked Sunday around MLB, with a full 15 games on tap — and plenty of options to choose from for those looking to set their DFS lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games, with action getting underway at 1:35 p.m. ET. With such a full menu, we’re here to help you sift through it all with three of our favorite team stacks this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, August 6

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

Elly De La Cruz ($6,200)

Joey Votto ($4,400)

TJ Friedl ($4,000)

Will Benson ($3,300)

Great American Ball Park is among the most hitter-friendly parks in all of baseball, and this Reds stack should be set up well on Sunday afternoon. Nats starter Jake Irvin has been mediocre all year, but he’s had an especially hard time against lefties — allowing a .279/.354/.488 slash line with nine homers. Luckily for us, Cincy has a ton of left-handed batters with upside: De La Cruz will obviously cost you some salary, but you can make that up with cheaper plays like Friedl (who hit a three-run homer yesterday) and Benson (.955 OPS against righties this season). Votto has also been hot of late, slugging .528 over his last 10 games.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,200)

George Springer ($5,000)

Matt Chapman ($4,800)

Whit Merrifield ($4,600)

The Blue Jays finally busted out the bats in a 7-3 win at Fenway Park on Saturday, and they should keep it rolling this afternoon. Boston will be sending opener Brennan Bernardino ahead of bulk man Chris Murphy, two lefties against a Toronto lineup that’s chewed up left-handed pitching of late (138 wRC+ over the last two weeks). With a righty-heavy lineup, the Jays offer plenty to choose from: Chapman has a .987 OPS against southpaws this season, Merrifield has homered four times over his last 10 games and Springer just went 4-for-4 in yesterday’s victory.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins

Ketel Marte ($5,400)

Christian Walker ($5,000)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,200)

Tommy Pham ($3,100)

If you’re looking to ball on a bit more of a budget, probably the best matchup of the day is in Minnesota, where the D-backs will get to face off against 35-year-old Dallas Keuchel. To say the lefty’s Cy Young days are behind him would be an understatement: Last we saw him, he was putting up an ugly 9.20 ERA with three different teams in 2022. A switch-hitter, Marte is even better against lefties than righties, batting .307/.383/.491 this season. Walker, meanwhile, has always chewed up southpaws, and he’s got an .890 against them in 2023. Gurriel Jr. homered yesterday and is heating up again of late, with an .894 OPS over his last 10 games.