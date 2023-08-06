Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 20

After a dizzying few days, we’re finally starting to recover from the chaos of the 2023 trade deadline. The landscape of the league has shifted dramatically over the last few days: Justin Verlander is an Astro; Max Scherzer (and Jordan Montgomery) is a Ranger; the Dodgers, Rays and Orioles all found themselves a starting pitcher, while the Reds didn’t. The Angels (and Cubs) are all the way in, the Mets are all the way out, and the Twins and Yankees ... apparently did not have cell reception on Tuesday afternoon.

Of course, the real-life game isn’t the only thing that’s been flipped upside down. As it does every year, the trade deadline will have fantasy baseball ramifications that will be felt for the rest of the season, leaving managers with plenty to keep track of as they get their rosters ready for the stretch run. Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire as the deadline dust settles. Next up: corner infielders.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 20 corner infield targets

Jeimer Candelario, 3B, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 29.1%

I think it’s safe to say that Candelario’s excited to find himself in the middle of the postseason chase. The third baseman (and former top Cubs prospect) tallied consecutive four-hit efforts in his first two games back with Chicago, adding to what’s already been a very productive season. The 29-year-old is slashing a tidy .272/.354/.493 with 16 homers, 33 doubles and six steals, all while playing respectable defense at the hot corner. And lest you think the above numbers are merely some small sample size theater, consider that this will be the third time in the last four years that Candelario finishes with an OPS significantly above average — if anything, his down season in 2022 seems like the outlier at this point. He’s a quality hitter who now finds himself in the middle of a dangerous lineup, and he should be owned everywhere by now.

Joey Meneses, 1B/OF, Washington Nationals

Roster percentage: 23.2%

Owners who bought into Meneses in spring drafts after his breakout close to 2022 were no doubt disappointed in the his cold start, but we have some news: He might be at it again this year. The 31-year-old has been red hot of late, slashing .286/.322/.524 with five homers in his last 21 games. The approach at the plate is still a bit swing-happy, but Meneses has been making much better contact:

We saw last year the sort of power he can provide when he gets rolling (13 homers in 56 games), and with Candelario in Chicago and the Nationals playing out the string, he won’t be lacking for playing time.

Carlos Santana, 1B, Pittsburgh Pirates

Roster percentage: 21.6%

Santana is getting plenty of playing time for a Milwaukee Brewers team that had the second-worst production from their first basemen of any team in the Majors before he showed up. The veteran is also batting third regularly with his new squad, homering twice in his first six games. The 37-year-old will always be a batting average suck, but if you can take the hit there, there’s reason to buy in for the stretch run: Miller Park is among the best parks in baseball for lefty power, and the switch-hitting Santana should be a strong source of dingers and counting stats.

Elehuris Montero, 1B/3B, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 0.3%

The trade C.J. Cron has given Montero another crack at regular playing time in Colorado, and the youngster is taking advantage. The 24-year-old has started seven of 10 games split between first base and DH, slashing .280/.333/.480 over that time. The plate discipline and strikeout rate still aren’t great, but Montero absolutely crushed the ball down at Triple-A, and he’s showing signs of making the adjustments at the Major League level. At the very least, a guy with his raw power who’ll get everyday at-bats at Coors Field is worth a long look.