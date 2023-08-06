 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of players in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Here are all 70 golfers who qualified for the 2023 PGA TOUR playoffs.

By Grace McDermott
The 151st Open - Day Two Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The FedExCup field for the first of three playoff events has been set. The 70 players who earned the most FedExCup points throughout this year’s PGA TOUR season qualify for the playoffs — and, perhaps more importantly, automatically keep their TOUR card for the 2024 season.

You can expect to see pretty much all of the biggest names in golf at the FedExCup playoffs — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Max Homa top the leaderboard. Justin Thomas needed just 8.4 more points, and despite a solid performance at the Wyndham Championship with his T12, he will not join the field in Memphis next week because of the win by Lucas Glover. Glover’s victory played him into the field of 70, and Thomas became the bubble boy.

Here is the full list of playoff events. The field will be trimmed each week, but the first two Playoff events count for quadruple points, so all players are certainly capable of advancing.

70 players: FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, August 10-13

50 players: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, August 17-20

30 players: PGA TOUR Championship: East Lake Golf Club, August 24-27

The winners of the St. Jude Classic and BMW Championship will take home generous earnings ($3.6 million each) but the TOUR Championship winner gets a whopping $17 million. McIlroy won last year at East Lake for the biggest payday in the sport.

LIV golfers are currently unable to earn FedExCup points through their participation in majors, and therefore will not compete in the 2023 playoffs.

This is the complete list of 70 players that have qualified for the 2023 BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs:

2023 FedExCup Playoffs Field

Player Current Points Before Wyndham Before Wyndham Points
Jon Rahm 1 3,319.720 1 3,320
Scottie Scheffler 2 3,145.940 2 3,146
Rory McIlroy 3 2,304.097 3 2,304
Max Homa 4 2,128.416 4 2,128
Wyndham Clark 5 1,943.807 5 1,944
Brian Harman 6 1,827.411 6 1,827
Viktor Hovland 7 1,795.092 7 1,795
Keegan Bradley 8 1,773.902 8 1,774
Rickie Fowler 9 1,731.551 9 1,732
Tony Finau 10 1,655.195 10 1,655
Jason Day 11 1,505.829 11 1,506
Nick Taylor 12 1,463.414 12 1,463
Patrick Cantlay 13 1,442.807 13 1,443
Tom Kim 14 1,422.033 14 1,422
Sepp Straka 15 1,412.974 15 1,413
Xander Schauffele 16 1,406.016 16 1,406
Tyrrell Hatton 17 1,381.227 17 1,381
Si Woo Kim 18 1,372.057 18 1,351
Sam Burns 19 1,335.324 19 1,284
Russell Henley 20 1,295.501 34 1,051
Emiliano Grillo 21 1,274.886 20 1,275
Collin Morikawa 22 1,246.248 21 1,246
Kurt Kitayama 23 1,215.980 22 1,216
Adam Schenk 24 1,212.949 23 1,209
Taylor Moore 25 1,192.810 27 1,156
Tommy Fleetwood 26 1,184.160 24 1,184
Denny McCarthy 27 1,178.846 25 1,179
Chris Kirk 28 1,161.260 26 1,161
Seamus Power 29 1,133.451 28 1,133
Corey Conners 30 1,103.498 29 1,103
Jordan Spieth 31 1,099.354 30 1,099
Sungjae Im 32 1,097.565 36 1,047
Justin Rose 33 1,087.719 31 1,088
Sahith Theegala 34 1,064.983 32 1,065
Lee Hodges 35 1,052.156 33 1,052
Matt Fitzpatrick 36 1,048.958 35 1,049
Byeong Hun An 37 1,041.344 52 796
Adam Svensson 38 1,013.909 37 934
Brendon Todd 39 973.295 42 893
Eric Cole 40 949.851 40 899
Andrew Putnam 41 917.629 46 889
Harris English 42 913.988 43 893
Patrick Rodgers 43 913.667 38 914
Adam Hadwin 44 908.259 39 908
J.T. Poston 45 906.718 49 827
Tom Hoge 46 896.588 41 897
Mackenzie Hughes 47 890.359 44 890
Cameron Young 48 889.403 45 889
Lucas Glover 49 884.864 112 385
Nick Hardy 50 867.590 48 839
Alex Smalley 51 864.486 47 864
Thomas Detry 52 851.137 51 808
Taylor Montgomery 53 822.536 50 823
Davis Riley 54 767.653 53 768
Brandon Wu 55 763.035 54 758
Hayden Buckley 56 753.583 55 754
Hideki Matsuyama 57 741.702 56 742
Keith Mitchell 58 697.847 57 698
Mark Hubbard 59 697.282 58 697
Matt Kuchar 60 695.136 59 680
Stephan Jaeger 61 691.576 64 641
Cam Davis 62 684.681 69 605
Sam Ryder 63 675.313 62 660
Sam Stevens 64 670.047 60 670
Aaron Rai 65 669.889 61 670
Beau Hossler 66 658.296 63 658
Matt NeSmith 67 641.536 65 637
Vincent Norrman 68 636.472 66 631
J.J. Spaun 69 633.969 67 619
Ben Griffin 70 616.558 68 617
Missed Playoffs
Justin Thomas 71 608.236 79 546
Adam Scott 72 596.988 81 517
Davis Thompson 73 596.248 75 559
Austin Eckroat 74 594.007 70 594
Ben Taylor 75 591.589 71 592
Garrick Higgo 76 586.048 72 586
K.H. Lee 77 567.241 73 567
Shane Lowry 78 562.770 76 556
Michael Kim 79 562.691 91 458
David Lingmerth 80 560.927 74 561
Justin Suh 81 548.373 77 548
Matt Wallace 82 547.685 80 538
S.H. Kim 83 546.332 78 546
Joel Dahmen 84 519.372 82 515
Danny Willett 85 510.852 83 511
Dylan Wu 86 508.674 85 502
Kevin Streelman 87 505.148 84 505
Harry Hall 88 498.706 86 499
Joseph Bramlett 89 488.812 87 489
Billy Horschel 90 485.474 116 350
Callum Tarren 91 473.763 88 474
Robby Shelton 92 467.468 89 467
Zac Blair 93 465.116 90 465
Gary Woodland 94 464.627 97 436
Chez Reavie 95 464.157 98 435
Aaron Baddeley 96 457.603 92 458
Nate Lashley 97 455.126 93 448
David Lipsky 98 449.757 96 440
Kevin Yu 99 444.994 94 445
Will Gordon 100 440.063 95 440
Alex Noren 101 436.815 102 422
Akshay Bhatia 102 434.856 99 435
Justin Lower 103 429.608 100 430
Tyson Alexander 104 424.892 101 425
Andrew Novak 105 424.372 106 403
Greyson Sigg 106 419.692 105 405
Nico Echavarria 107 417.156 103 417
Maverick McNealy 108 413.954 104 414
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 109 405.054 107 398
Tyler Duncan 110 402.835 109 388
Carson Young 111 397.477 108 394
Martin Laird 112 390.602 111 386
Ben Martin 113 386.898 110 387
Taylor Pendrith 114 379.406 113 379
Chad Ramey 115 362.134 114 362
Peter Malnati 116 354.191 115 354
Doug Ghim 117 344.619 117 338
MJ Daffue 118 330.13 118 330
Luke List 119 308.979 119 309
C.T. Pan 120 308.3 120 304
Chesson Hadley 121 303.909 126 283
Patton Kizzire 122 302.75 121 303
Zecheng Dou 123 299.123 123 292
Jimmy Walker 124 293.766 122 294
Austin Smotherman 125 292.94 133 264
Trey Mullinax 126 291.12 125 288
Aaron Wise 127 289.252 124 289
Scott Stallings 128 281.774 128 277
Harrison Endycott 129 281.709 127 282
Scott Piercy 130 279.672 131 270
Erik van Rooyen 131 274.971 129 275
Harry Higgs 132 273.927 130 274
Troy Merritt 133 273.042 132 268
Paul Haley II 134 259.446 134 259
Ludvig Aberg 135 253.871 146 203
Webb Simpson 136 251.733 170 147
Charley Hoffman 137 245.923 156 183
Will Zalatoris 138 243.975 135 244
Kramer Hickok 139 235.846 136 236
Henrik Norlander 140 229.187 138 229
Adam Long 141 221.699 139 222
Cameron Champ 142 219.25 140 219
Russell Knox 143 218.691 141 219
Richy Werenski 144 217.391 142 215
Cody Gribble 145 209.432 143 209
Kevin Tway 146 207.465 144 207
Matti Schmid 147 205.659 163 168
Matthias Schwab 148 204.234 145 204
Ryan Moore 149 200.7 147 201
Carl Yuan 150 199.473 150 197
Cameron Percy 151 199.351 148 199
Lucas Herbert 152 198.661 149 199
Zach Johnson 153 195.967 151 196
Ryan Palmer 154 192.501 152 193
Ryan Armour 155 191.467 153 191
Sean O'Hair 156 184.943 154 185
S.Y. Noh 157 183.563 155 184
Doc Redman 158 180.895 157 181
Dylan Frittelli 159 179.665 158 180
Tano Goya 160 175.413 159 175
Trevor Cone 161 174.436 160 174
Brice Garnett 162 172.966 161 173
Grayson Murray 163 171.564 162 172
James Hahn 164 164.449 164 164
Brent Grant 165 157.524 165 158
Stewart Cink 166 155.671 166 156
Chris Stroud 167 155.081 167 155
Ryan Brehm 168 154.92 183 118
Augusto Núñez 169 149.303 168 149
Erik Barnes 170 148.975 169 149
Jason Dufner 171 145.951 171 146
Robert Streb 172 144.853 192 94
Kevin Roy 173 143.488 172 143
Max McGreevy 174 141.525 177 135
Austin Cook 175 139.599 173 140
Michael Thompson 176 139.388 174 139
Martin Trainer 177 139.342 175 139
Kevin Chappell 178 137.951 176 138
Padraig Harrington 179 133.424 178 133
Luke Donald 180 126.955 196 90
Jonathan Byrd 181 125.074 180 125
Francesco Molinari 182 121.434 181 121
Satoshi Kodaira 183 119.964 182 120
Jhonattan Vegas 184 112.143 185 112
Trevor Werbylo 185 111.387 186 111
Scott Harrington 186 107.337 187 107
Wesley Bryan 187 104.078 189 101
Kelly Kraft 188 103.269 201 82
Brandon Matthews 189 101.216 188 101
Sung Kang 190 97.653 190 98
Nick Watney 191 95.897 191 96
Jim Herman 192 95.059 193 92
Kyle Westmoreland 193 94.698 200 85
Jonas Blixt 194 90.783 194 91
Brian Stuard 195 89.995 195 90
Hank Lebioda 196 88.616 197 89
William McGirt 197 85.686 198 86
Lanto Griffin 198 85.16 199 85
Kevin Kisner 199 70.012 202 70
Ricky Barnes 200 67.489 203 67
Brian Gay 201 66.56 204 67
Bill Haas 202 64.806 205 65
Geoff Ogilvy 203 63.433 206 63
Michael Gligic 204 63.172 207 60
Fabián Gómez 205 54.95 209 55
Rory Sabbatini 206 54.7 210 55
Andrew Landry 207 49.447 211 49
Tommy Gainey 208 45.692 212 46
John Huh 209 45.25 213 45
Ted Potter, Jr. 210 36.656 214 37
Brandt Snedeker 211 34.718 220 25
Anders Albertson 212 34.109 215 34
Nicholas Lindheim 213 28.75 - 28
Greg Chalmers 214 28 216 28
Derek Ernst 215 27.289 217 27
Derek Lamely 216 26.389 218 26
Scott Brown 217 26.116 219 26
Vince Whaley 218 22.021 221 22
Philip Knowles 219 17.8 222 18
Camilo Villegas 220 13.661 223 14
Ben Crane 221 13.29 224 13
Sangmoon Bae 222 12.456 225 12
Kyle Stanley 223 11.495 226 11
Tiger Woods 224 11.333 227 11
Fred Couples 225 9.35 228 9
D.A. Points 226 9.022 229 9
Arjun Atwal 227 8 230 8
J.B. Holmes 228 6.767 T231 7
D.J. Trahan 229 6.767 T231 7
Mike Weir 230 6.56 233 7
Jerry Kelly 231 6.517 234 7
Bo Van Pelt 232 6.106 235 6
George McNeill 233 5.662 236 6
Ernie Els 234 5.6 237 6
Kevin Stadler 235 3.795 238 4
Richard Johnson 236 2.427 239 2

