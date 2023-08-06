Full list of players in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The FedExCup field for the first of three playoff events has been set. The 70 players who earned the most FedExCup points throughout this year’s PGA TOUR season qualify for the playoffs — and, perhaps more importantly, automatically keep their TOUR card for the 2024 season.

You can expect to see pretty much all of the biggest names in golf at the FedExCup playoffs — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Max Homa top the leaderboard. Justin Thomas needed just 8.4 more points, and despite a solid performance at the Wyndham Championship with his T12, he will not join the field in Memphis next week because of the win by Lucas Glover. Glover’s victory played him into the field of 70, and Thomas became the bubble boy.

Here is the full list of playoff events. The field will be trimmed each week, but the first two Playoff events count for quadruple points, so all players are certainly capable of advancing.

70 players: FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, August 10-13

50 players: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, August 17-20

30 players: PGA TOUR Championship: East Lake Golf Club, August 24-27

The winners of the St. Jude Classic and BMW Championship will take home generous earnings ($3.6 million each) but the TOUR Championship winner gets a whopping $17 million. McIlroy won last year at East Lake for the biggest payday in the sport.

LIV golfers are currently unable to earn FedExCup points through their participation in majors, and therefore will not compete in the 2023 playoffs.

This is the complete list of 70 players that have qualified for the 2023 BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs: