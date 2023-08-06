Full list of players in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The FedExCup field for the first of three playoff events has been set. The 70 players who earned the most FedExCup points throughout this year’s PGA TOUR season qualify for the playoffs — and, perhaps more importantly, automatically keep their TOUR card for the 2024 season.
You can expect to see pretty much all of the biggest names in golf at the FedExCup playoffs — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Max Homa top the leaderboard. Justin Thomas needed just 8.4 more points, and despite a solid performance at the Wyndham Championship with his T12, he will not join the field in Memphis next week because of the win by Lucas Glover. Glover’s victory played him into the field of 70, and Thomas became the bubble boy.
Here is the full list of playoff events. The field will be trimmed each week, but the first two Playoff events count for quadruple points, so all players are certainly capable of advancing.
70 players: FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, August 10-13
50 players: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, August 17-20
30 players: PGA TOUR Championship: East Lake Golf Club, August 24-27
The winners of the St. Jude Classic and BMW Championship will take home generous earnings ($3.6 million each) but the TOUR Championship winner gets a whopping $17 million. McIlroy won last year at East Lake for the biggest payday in the sport.
LIV golfers are currently unable to earn FedExCup points through their participation in majors, and therefore will not compete in the 2023 playoffs.
This is the complete list of 70 players that have qualified for the 2023 BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs:
2023 FedExCup Playoffs Field
|Player
|Current
|Points
|Before Wyndham
|Before Wyndham Points
|Player
|Current
|Points
|Before Wyndham
|Before Wyndham Points
|Jon Rahm
|1
|3,319.720
|1
|3,320
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|3,145.940
|2
|3,146
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|2,304.097
|3
|2,304
|Max Homa
|4
|2,128.416
|4
|2,128
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|1,943.807
|5
|1,944
|Brian Harman
|6
|1,827.411
|6
|1,827
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|1,795.092
|7
|1,795
|Keegan Bradley
|8
|1,773.902
|8
|1,774
|Rickie Fowler
|9
|1,731.551
|9
|1,732
|Tony Finau
|10
|1,655.195
|10
|1,655
|Jason Day
|11
|1,505.829
|11
|1,506
|Nick Taylor
|12
|1,463.414
|12
|1,463
|Patrick Cantlay
|13
|1,442.807
|13
|1,443
|Tom Kim
|14
|1,422.033
|14
|1,422
|Sepp Straka
|15
|1,412.974
|15
|1,413
|Xander Schauffele
|16
|1,406.016
|16
|1,406
|Tyrrell Hatton
|17
|1,381.227
|17
|1,381
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|1,372.057
|18
|1,351
|Sam Burns
|19
|1,335.324
|19
|1,284
|Russell Henley
|20
|1,295.501
|34
|1,051
|Emiliano Grillo
|21
|1,274.886
|20
|1,275
|Collin Morikawa
|22
|1,246.248
|21
|1,246
|Kurt Kitayama
|23
|1,215.980
|22
|1,216
|Adam Schenk
|24
|1,212.949
|23
|1,209
|Taylor Moore
|25
|1,192.810
|27
|1,156
|Tommy Fleetwood
|26
|1,184.160
|24
|1,184
|Denny McCarthy
|27
|1,178.846
|25
|1,179
|Chris Kirk
|28
|1,161.260
|26
|1,161
|Seamus Power
|29
|1,133.451
|28
|1,133
|Corey Conners
|30
|1,103.498
|29
|1,103
|Jordan Spieth
|31
|1,099.354
|30
|1,099
|Sungjae Im
|32
|1,097.565
|36
|1,047
|Justin Rose
|33
|1,087.719
|31
|1,088
|Sahith Theegala
|34
|1,064.983
|32
|1,065
|Lee Hodges
|35
|1,052.156
|33
|1,052
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|36
|1,048.958
|35
|1,049
|Byeong Hun An
|37
|1,041.344
|52
|796
|Adam Svensson
|38
|1,013.909
|37
|934
|Brendon Todd
|39
|973.295
|42
|893
|Eric Cole
|40
|949.851
|40
|899
|Andrew Putnam
|41
|917.629
|46
|889
|Harris English
|42
|913.988
|43
|893
|Patrick Rodgers
|43
|913.667
|38
|914
|Adam Hadwin
|44
|908.259
|39
|908
|J.T. Poston
|45
|906.718
|49
|827
|Tom Hoge
|46
|896.588
|41
|897
|Mackenzie Hughes
|47
|890.359
|44
|890
|Cameron Young
|48
|889.403
|45
|889
|Lucas Glover
|49
|884.864
|112
|385
|Nick Hardy
|50
|867.590
|48
|839
|Alex Smalley
|51
|864.486
|47
|864
|Thomas Detry
|52
|851.137
|51
|808
|Taylor Montgomery
|53
|822.536
|50
|823
|Davis Riley
|54
|767.653
|53
|768
|Brandon Wu
|55
|763.035
|54
|758
|Hayden Buckley
|56
|753.583
|55
|754
|Hideki Matsuyama
|57
|741.702
|56
|742
|Keith Mitchell
|58
|697.847
|57
|698
|Mark Hubbard
|59
|697.282
|58
|697
|Matt Kuchar
|60
|695.136
|59
|680
|Stephan Jaeger
|61
|691.576
|64
|641
|Cam Davis
|62
|684.681
|69
|605
|Sam Ryder
|63
|675.313
|62
|660
|Sam Stevens
|64
|670.047
|60
|670
|Aaron Rai
|65
|669.889
|61
|670
|Beau Hossler
|66
|658.296
|63
|658
|Matt NeSmith
|67
|641.536
|65
|637
|Vincent Norrman
|68
|636.472
|66
|631
|J.J. Spaun
|69
|633.969
|67
|619
|Ben Griffin
|70
|616.558
|68
|617
|Missed Playoffs
|Justin Thomas
|71
|608.236
|79
|546
|Adam Scott
|72
|596.988
|81
|517
|Davis Thompson
|73
|596.248
|75
|559
|Austin Eckroat
|74
|594.007
|70
|594
|Ben Taylor
|75
|591.589
|71
|592
|Garrick Higgo
|76
|586.048
|72
|586
|K.H. Lee
|77
|567.241
|73
|567
|Shane Lowry
|78
|562.770
|76
|556
|Michael Kim
|79
|562.691
|91
|458
|David Lingmerth
|80
|560.927
|74
|561
|Justin Suh
|81
|548.373
|77
|548
|Matt Wallace
|82
|547.685
|80
|538
|S.H. Kim
|83
|546.332
|78
|546
|Joel Dahmen
|84
|519.372
|82
|515
|Danny Willett
|85
|510.852
|83
|511
|Dylan Wu
|86
|508.674
|85
|502
|Kevin Streelman
|87
|505.148
|84
|505
|Harry Hall
|88
|498.706
|86
|499
|Joseph Bramlett
|89
|488.812
|87
|489
|Billy Horschel
|90
|485.474
|116
|350
|Callum Tarren
|91
|473.763
|88
|474
|Robby Shelton
|92
|467.468
|89
|467
|Zac Blair
|93
|465.116
|90
|465
|Gary Woodland
|94
|464.627
|97
|436
|Chez Reavie
|95
|464.157
|98
|435
|Aaron Baddeley
|96
|457.603
|92
|458
|Nate Lashley
|97
|455.126
|93
|448
|David Lipsky
|98
|449.757
|96
|440
|Kevin Yu
|99
|444.994
|94
|445
|Will Gordon
|100
|440.063
|95
|440
|Alex Noren
|101
|436.815
|102
|422
|Akshay Bhatia
|102
|434.856
|99
|435
|Justin Lower
|103
|429.608
|100
|430
|Tyson Alexander
|104
|424.892
|101
|425
|Andrew Novak
|105
|424.372
|106
|403
|Greyson Sigg
|106
|419.692
|105
|405
|Nico Echavarria
|107
|417.156
|103
|417
|Maverick McNealy
|108
|413.954
|104
|414
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|109
|405.054
|107
|398
|Tyler Duncan
|110
|402.835
|109
|388
|Carson Young
|111
|397.477
|108
|394
|Martin Laird
|112
|390.602
|111
|386
|Ben Martin
|113
|386.898
|110
|387
|Taylor Pendrith
|114
|379.406
|113
|379
|Chad Ramey
|115
|362.134
|114
|362
|Peter Malnati
|116
|354.191
|115
|354
|Doug Ghim
|117
|344.619
|117
|338
|MJ Daffue
|118
|330.13
|118
|330
|Luke List
|119
|308.979
|119
|309
|C.T. Pan
|120
|308.3
|120
|304
|Chesson Hadley
|121
|303.909
|126
|283
|Patton Kizzire
|122
|302.75
|121
|303
|Zecheng Dou
|123
|299.123
|123
|292
|Jimmy Walker
|124
|293.766
|122
|294
|Austin Smotherman
|125
|292.94
|133
|264
|Trey Mullinax
|126
|291.12
|125
|288
|Aaron Wise
|127
|289.252
|124
|289
|Scott Stallings
|128
|281.774
|128
|277
|Harrison Endycott
|129
|281.709
|127
|282
|Scott Piercy
|130
|279.672
|131
|270
|Erik van Rooyen
|131
|274.971
|129
|275
|Harry Higgs
|132
|273.927
|130
|274
|Troy Merritt
|133
|273.042
|132
|268
|Paul Haley II
|134
|259.446
|134
|259
|Ludvig Aberg
|135
|253.871
|146
|203
|Webb Simpson
|136
|251.733
|170
|147
|Charley Hoffman
|137
|245.923
|156
|183
|Will Zalatoris
|138
|243.975
|135
|244
|Kramer Hickok
|139
|235.846
|136
|236
|Henrik Norlander
|140
|229.187
|138
|229
|Adam Long
|141
|221.699
|139
|222
|Cameron Champ
|142
|219.25
|140
|219
|Russell Knox
|143
|218.691
|141
|219
|Richy Werenski
|144
|217.391
|142
|215
|Cody Gribble
|145
|209.432
|143
|209
|Kevin Tway
|146
|207.465
|144
|207
|Matti Schmid
|147
|205.659
|163
|168
|Matthias Schwab
|148
|204.234
|145
|204
|Ryan Moore
|149
|200.7
|147
|201
|Carl Yuan
|150
|199.473
|150
|197
|Cameron Percy
|151
|199.351
|148
|199
|Lucas Herbert
|152
|198.661
|149
|199
|Zach Johnson
|153
|195.967
|151
|196
|Ryan Palmer
|154
|192.501
|152
|193
|Ryan Armour
|155
|191.467
|153
|191
|Sean O'Hair
|156
|184.943
|154
|185
|S.Y. Noh
|157
|183.563
|155
|184
|Doc Redman
|158
|180.895
|157
|181
|Dylan Frittelli
|159
|179.665
|158
|180
|Tano Goya
|160
|175.413
|159
|175
|Trevor Cone
|161
|174.436
|160
|174
|Brice Garnett
|162
|172.966
|161
|173
|Grayson Murray
|163
|171.564
|162
|172
|James Hahn
|164
|164.449
|164
|164
|Brent Grant
|165
|157.524
|165
|158
|Stewart Cink
|166
|155.671
|166
|156
|Chris Stroud
|167
|155.081
|167
|155
|Ryan Brehm
|168
|154.92
|183
|118
|Augusto Núñez
|169
|149.303
|168
|149
|Erik Barnes
|170
|148.975
|169
|149
|Jason Dufner
|171
|145.951
|171
|146
|Robert Streb
|172
|144.853
|192
|94
|Kevin Roy
|173
|143.488
|172
|143
|Max McGreevy
|174
|141.525
|177
|135
|Austin Cook
|175
|139.599
|173
|140
|Michael Thompson
|176
|139.388
|174
|139
|Martin Trainer
|177
|139.342
|175
|139
|Kevin Chappell
|178
|137.951
|176
|138
|Padraig Harrington
|179
|133.424
|178
|133
|Luke Donald
|180
|126.955
|196
|90
|Jonathan Byrd
|181
|125.074
|180
|125
|Francesco Molinari
|182
|121.434
|181
|121
|Satoshi Kodaira
|183
|119.964
|182
|120
|Jhonattan Vegas
|184
|112.143
|185
|112
|Trevor Werbylo
|185
|111.387
|186
|111
|Scott Harrington
|186
|107.337
|187
|107
|Wesley Bryan
|187
|104.078
|189
|101
|Kelly Kraft
|188
|103.269
|201
|82
|Brandon Matthews
|189
|101.216
|188
|101
|Sung Kang
|190
|97.653
|190
|98
|Nick Watney
|191
|95.897
|191
|96
|Jim Herman
|192
|95.059
|193
|92
|Kyle Westmoreland
|193
|94.698
|200
|85
|Jonas Blixt
|194
|90.783
|194
|91
|Brian Stuard
|195
|89.995
|195
|90
|Hank Lebioda
|196
|88.616
|197
|89
|William McGirt
|197
|85.686
|198
|86
|Lanto Griffin
|198
|85.16
|199
|85
|Kevin Kisner
|199
|70.012
|202
|70
|Ricky Barnes
|200
|67.489
|203
|67
|Brian Gay
|201
|66.56
|204
|67
|Bill Haas
|202
|64.806
|205
|65
|Geoff Ogilvy
|203
|63.433
|206
|63
|Michael Gligic
|204
|63.172
|207
|60
|Fabián Gómez
|205
|54.95
|209
|55
|Rory Sabbatini
|206
|54.7
|210
|55
|Andrew Landry
|207
|49.447
|211
|49
|Tommy Gainey
|208
|45.692
|212
|46
|John Huh
|209
|45.25
|213
|45
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|210
|36.656
|214
|37
|Brandt Snedeker
|211
|34.718
|220
|25
|Anders Albertson
|212
|34.109
|215
|34
|Nicholas Lindheim
|213
|28.75
|-
|28
|Greg Chalmers
|214
|28
|216
|28
|Derek Ernst
|215
|27.289
|217
|27
|Derek Lamely
|216
|26.389
|218
|26
|Scott Brown
|217
|26.116
|219
|26
|Vince Whaley
|218
|22.021
|221
|22
|Philip Knowles
|219
|17.8
|222
|18
|Camilo Villegas
|220
|13.661
|223
|14
|Ben Crane
|221
|13.29
|224
|13
|Sangmoon Bae
|222
|12.456
|225
|12
|Kyle Stanley
|223
|11.495
|226
|11
|Tiger Woods
|224
|11.333
|227
|11
|Fred Couples
|225
|9.35
|228
|9
|D.A. Points
|226
|9.022
|229
|9
|Arjun Atwal
|227
|8
|230
|8
|J.B. Holmes
|228
|6.767
|T231
|7
|D.J. Trahan
|229
|6.767
|T231
|7
|Mike Weir
|230
|6.56
|233
|7
|Jerry Kelly
|231
|6.517
|234
|7
|Bo Van Pelt
|232
|6.106
|235
|6
|George McNeill
|233
|5.662
|236
|6
|Ernie Els
|234
|5.6
|237
|6
|Kevin Stadler
|235
|3.795
|238
|4
|Richard Johnson
|236
|2.427
|239
|2