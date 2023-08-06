How to watch England vs. Nigeria in 2023 World Cup round of 16

The 2023 women’s World Cup Round of 16 continues with a clash between England and Nigeria. This is a crucial match, as the winner proceeds to the quarterfinals and stays in the running for the championship, while the journey ends for the losing team.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, England is heavily favored to win, with odds standing at -650 to advance. Nigeria is the clear underdog with their odds to reach the quarterfinals priced at +450.

England vs. Nigeria

Date: Monday, August 7

Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.