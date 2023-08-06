Australia vs. Denmark picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup round of 16

Co-host Australia will take on Denmark in the 2023 women’s World Cup round of 16. The match is scheduled bright and early at 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 7.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia v. Denmark

Date: Monday, August 7

Start time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Australia: -110

Draw: +215

Denmark: +320

Moneyline pick: Australia -110

Playing in front of their home crowd, Australia are expected to come into this knockout stage game full of energy. There’s buzz around star player Sam Kerr, who missed the first three games of the World Cup but should make a comeback for this match. Even without Kerr, Australia have the talent to win within regular time.

Despite a slip-up against Nigeria in their second World Cup match, the Matildas have been victorious in their other four most recent games, even against top-tier teams like England, France, Ireland, and Canada. Denmark, while having shown commendable defense in the World Cup so far, may find the Australian attack too hot to handle. The Australians flexed their offensive firepower in their last match, netting four goals against a strong Canadian team. Back them to win this game over the Danes in the round of 16.