England vs. Nigeria picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup round of 16

The 2023 women’s World Cup Round of 16 rolls on with a showdown between England and Nigeria. This match is set to happen at 3:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 7, and you can catch it on FS1.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England v. Nigeria

Date: Monday, August 7

Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -360

Draw: +425

Nigeria: +900

Moneyline pick: England -360

England, one of the favorites in the tournament, is starting to hit their stride. After narrow 1-0 wins against Haiti and Denmark, the Lionesses triumphed with a 6-1 victory over China to top their group. It seems like the English team has now found its groove and poses a serious threat to make a run all the way through this tournament. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, England has the best odds to clinch the World Cup title as we move into the knockout stage.

Lauren James has led the way for the Brits with three goals, which matches the total number of scores by Nigeria in this tournament. Nigeria did surprise with a 3-2 victory over Australia in the group stage. However, facing an in-form and confident England squad may prove too much for them. Take the Lionesses to win in regulation.