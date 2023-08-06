NASCAR starting lineup: How FireKeepers Casino 400 odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed Michigan pole

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the final month of the regular season with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Christopher Bell claimed the pole in Saturday qualifying. He and Ross Chastain will lead the starting lineup off the front row when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Bell is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds. He had opened the week at +1000 prior to qualifying. Kyle Larson opened as the favorite with +700 odds and heads into race day at +900. Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Busch currently follow Bell with +750 odds to win.

Chris Buescher was one of the big movers this week. He opened at +4000 and climbed to +2800 after claiming the No. 4 position in qualifying. Brad Keselowski was another big mover up, improving from +2500 to +1300 with the No. 12 position.

Bubba Wallace is the most notable mover in the other direction. His odds opened at +1400 and now sit at +2000 after finishing 11th in qualifying.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.