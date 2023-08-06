 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How FireKeepers Casino 400 odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed Michigan pole

NASCAR is racing at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. We break down the race odds following qualifying.

By David Fucillo
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 05, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the final month of the regular season with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Christopher Bell claimed the pole in Saturday qualifying. He and Ross Chastain will lead the starting lineup off the front row when the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Bell is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds. He had opened the week at +1000 prior to qualifying. Kyle Larson opened as the favorite with +700 odds and heads into race day at +900. Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Busch currently follow Bell with +750 odds to win.

Chris Buescher was one of the big movers this week. He opened at +4000 and climbed to +2800 after claiming the No. 4 position in qualifying. Brad Keselowski was another big mover up, improving from +2500 to +1300 with the No. 12 position.

Bubba Wallace is the most notable mover in the other direction. His odds opened at +1400 and now sit at +2000 after finishing 11th in qualifying.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Christopher Bell 20 +700 +1000
2 Ross Chastain 1 +1400 +1800
3 Ty Gibbs 54 +2200 +2200
4 Chris Buescher 17 +2800 +4000
5 Martin Truex Jr 19 +750 +800
6 Joey Logano 22 +1400 +1500
7 William Byron 24 +850 +800
8 Kyle Busch 8 +750 +750
9 Ryan Blaney 12 +1000 +1100
10 Chase Elliott 9 +1400 +1500
11 Bubba Wallace 23 +2000 +1400
12 Brad Keselowski 6 +1300 +2500
13 Denny Hamlin 11 +850 +750
14 Daniel Suarez 99 +6000 +6000
15 Tyler Reddick 45 +1200 +1200
16 Austin Dillon 3 +8000 +10000
17 Kyle Larson 5 +900 +700
18 Aric Almirola 10 +15000 +10000
19 Chase Briscoe 14 +30000 +25000
20 Alex Bowman 48 +2200 +4000
21 Austin Cindric 2 +20000 +30000
22 Kevin Harvick 4 +1600 +800
23 Michael McDowell 34 +15000 +25000
24 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +15000 +15000
25 Erik Jones 43 +13000 +10000
26 Justin Haley 31 +25000 +25000
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +15000 +10000
28 Ryan Preece 41 +30000 +25000
29 Harrison Burton 21 +40000 +30000
30 Austin Hill 62 +60000 +30000
31 Corey LaJoie 7 +40000 +50000
32 Todd Gilliland 38 +80000 +100000
33 Cole Custer 51 +80000 +100000
34 Ty Dillon 77 +40000 +100000
35 Josh Berry 42 +40000 +100000
36 J.J. Yeley 15 +80000 +100000
37 Josh Bilicki 78 +80000 +100000

