 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway via live online stream.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Michigan this week for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will take place at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 6, and will air on USA Network.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The race consists of 200 laps on the two-mile track, and generally takes around or slightly less than three hours. Last year, Kevin Harvick won in 2:54:08. Denny Hamlin is the favorite ahead of Saturday qualifying at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Kyle Larson follows at +700.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, August 6
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying results

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Ross Chastain 1
3 Ty Gibbs 54
4 Chris Buescher 17
5 Martin Truex Jr 19
6 Joey Logano 22
7 William Byron 24
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Chase Elliott 9
11 Bubba Wallace 23
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Daniel Suarez 99
15 Tyler Reddick 45
16 Austin Dillon 3
17 Kyle Larson 5
18 Aric Almirola 10
19 Chase Briscoe 14
20 Alex Bowman 48
21 Austin Cindric 2
22 Kevin Harvick 4
23 Michael McDowell 34
24 A.J. Allmendinger 16
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Harrison Burton 21
30 Austin Hill 62
31 Corey LaJoie 7
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Cole Custer 51
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Berry 42
36 J.J. Yeley 15
37 Josh Bilicki 78

More From DraftKings Network