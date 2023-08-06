How to watch NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 via live stream

NASCAR heads to Michigan this week for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will take place at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 6, and will air on USA Network.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The race consists of 200 laps on the two-mile track, and generally takes around or slightly less than three hours. Last year, Kevin Harvick won in 2:54:08. Denny Hamlin is the favorite ahead of Saturday qualifying at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Kyle Larson follows at +700.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, August 6

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup