What time is the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 6 with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 200 laps on the two-mile circuit and usually lasts just at or under three hours.
The last three winning times of the FireKeepers Casino 400 were: 2:54:08, 2:48:27, and 2:40:59. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win this year’s race ahead of Saturday qualifying. He sits at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and last won the FireKeepers Casino 400 in 2011.
Kyle Larson comes in at +700. William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex each sit at +850. Kevin Harvick, who won the race in 2022 and went on a winning streak between 2018 and 2020, comes in at +850.
2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|2
|Ross Chastain
|1
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|4
|Chris Buescher
|17
|5
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|6
|Joey Logano
|22
|7
|William Byron
|24
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|10
|Chase Elliott
|9
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|16
|Austin Dillon
|3
|17
|Kyle Larson
|5
|18
|Aric Almirola
|10
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48
|21
|Austin Cindric
|2
|22
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|24
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|25
|Erik Jones
|43
|26
|Justin Haley
|31
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|28
|Ryan Preece
|41
|29
|Harrison Burton
|21
|30
|Austin Hill
|62
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|33
|Cole Custer
|51
|34
|Ty Dillon
|77
|35
|Josh Berry
|42
|36
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|78