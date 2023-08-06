What time is the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 6 with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 200 laps on the two-mile circuit and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

The last three winning times of the FireKeepers Casino 400 were: 2:54:08, 2:48:27, and 2:40:59. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win this year’s race ahead of Saturday qualifying. He sits at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and last won the FireKeepers Casino 400 in 2011.

Kyle Larson comes in at +700. William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex each sit at +850. Kevin Harvick, who won the race in 2022 and went on a winning streak between 2018 and 2020, comes in at +850.