What time is the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 6 with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 200 laps on the two-mile circuit and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

The last three winning times of the FireKeepers Casino 400 were: 2:54:08, 2:48:27, and 2:40:59. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win this year’s race ahead of Saturday qualifying. He sits at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and last won the FireKeepers Casino 400 in 2011.

Kyle Larson comes in at +700. William Byron, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex each sit at +850. Kevin Harvick, who won the race in 2022 and went on a winning streak between 2018 and 2020, comes in at +850.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying results

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Ross Chastain 1
3 Ty Gibbs 54
4 Chris Buescher 17
5 Martin Truex Jr 19
6 Joey Logano 22
7 William Byron 24
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Chase Elliott 9
11 Bubba Wallace 23
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Daniel Suarez 99
15 Tyler Reddick 45
16 Austin Dillon 3
17 Kyle Larson 5
18 Aric Almirola 10
19 Chase Briscoe 14
20 Alex Bowman 48
21 Austin Cindric 2
22 Kevin Harvick 4
23 Michael McDowell 34
24 A.J. Allmendinger 16
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Harrison Burton 21
30 Austin Hill 62
31 Corey LaJoie 7
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Cole Custer 51
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Berry 42
36 J.J. Yeley 15
37 Josh Bilicki 78

