How much will the winner of the Wyndham Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the Wyndham Championship, taking place in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Wyndham Championship - Round Two Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The winner of the 2023 Wyndham Championship will receive $1,368,000. The runner-up will take home $828,400, and the third-place finisher will earn $524,400. With Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, and Billy Horschel battling down the stretch, it should be a dramatic finish in Charlotte.

The winner will also gain a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR, as well as 42.8 OWGR points and 500 FedExCup points. The latter of the three is arguably the most significant at this point — with the FedExCup playoffs starting next week, any golfer outside the top 70 will be hoping to gain those coveted points and qualify for the first event of the three playoff tournaments.

Tom Kim won the 2022 Wyndham Championship, but did not return to the field this year. Golfers played through tough conditions this weekend in rain showers and thunderstorms, making it all the more difficult to come away with a victory.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Championship Winnings

Total Prize Money $7,600,000
1st $1,368,000
2nd $828,400
3rd $462,840
4th $372,400
5th $311,600
6th $275,500
7th $256,500
8th $237,500
9th $222,300
10th $207,100
11th $191,900
12th $176,700
13th $161,500
14th $146,300
15th $138,700
16th $131,100
17th $123,500
18th $115,900
19th $108,300
20th $100,700
21st $93,100
22nd $85,500
23rd $79,420
24th $73,340
25th $67,260
26th $61,180
27th $58,900
28th $56,620
29th $54,340
30th $52,060
31st $49,780
32nd $47,500
33rd $45,220
34th $43,320
35th $41,420
36th $39,520
37th $37,620
38th $36,100
39th $34,580
40th $33,060
41st $31,540
42nd $30,020
43rd $28,500
44th $26,980
45th $25,460
46th $23,940
47th $22,420
48th $21,204
49th $20,140
50th $19,532
51st $19,076
52nd $18,620
53rd $18,316
54th $18,012
55th $17,860
56th $17,708
57th $17,556
58th $17,404
59th $17,252
60th $17,100
61st $16,948
62nd $16,796
63rd $16,644
64th $16,492
65th $16,340

