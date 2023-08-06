How much will the winner of the Wyndham Championship receive in 2023

The winner of the 2023 Wyndham Championship will receive $1,368,000. The runner-up will take home $828,400, and the third-place finisher will earn $524,400. With Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, and Billy Horschel battling down the stretch, it should be a dramatic finish in Charlotte.

The winner will also gain a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR, as well as 42.8 OWGR points and 500 FedExCup points. The latter of the three is arguably the most significant at this point — with the FedExCup playoffs starting next week, any golfer outside the top 70 will be hoping to gain those coveted points and qualify for the first event of the three playoff tournaments.

Tom Kim won the 2022 Wyndham Championship, but did not return to the field this year. Golfers played through tough conditions this weekend in rain showers and thunderstorms, making it all the more difficult to come away with a victory.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Wyndham Championship.