Tracking which teams have clinched a spot in 2023 WNBA playoffs

The WNBA regular season is nearing its close, with playoffs on the horizon beginning September 13. Eight of the 12 teams in the league qualify for playoffs. The league has two conferences, but the playoffs feature the top eight teams by record, regardless of conference. The first round of playoffs is decided by a best-of-three series, and the semifinals and finals move to a best-of-five format.

Last year, the Las Vegas Aces made franchise history with their first ever WNBA title. They defeated the Connecticut Sun in four games. Here are all of the teams who have clinched a playoff berth for the 2023 season:

Clinched playoff berth (updated August 6)

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces, the preseason favorites to win the WNBA title this season, became the first team to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Atlanta Dream on August 1. The reigning title holders sit atop the Western Conference by a large margin. They have the best record in the WNBA heading into August, and had only lost two games in the entire season before clinching. The Aces are led by A’Ja Wilson, who averages 20.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young round out the top scorers, each averaging over 18 points per game.