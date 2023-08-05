Who will the Jake Paul fight next after decision win over Nate Diaz?

With a unanimous decision over Nate Diaz (98-91, 98-91, 97-92) on Saturday night in Dallas, Jake Paul moves to 7-1 as a boxer, this time with a deserved win over a combat athlete in the prime of his career.

It was an impressive win for Paul, who took some damage but showed he could compete even at the end of a 10-round bout against a worthy opponent. Though he might not have become famous due to his in-ring accolades, Paul is a worthy fighter with legitimate skills as a boxer.

But for his next bout, Paul said after his victory in an interview with Ariel Helwani in the center of the ring that he’s willing to get in a mixed martial arts cage for the first time against Diaz. But he wants $10 million from the Professional Fight League to do it. Paul has experience as a wrestler in high school, and has shown he’s certainly capable as a combat athlete.

If that isn’t the next bout for him, Paul said he’d love to get a rematch against Tommy Fury, the only loss on his career record.