Dillian Whyte fails drug test, heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua canceled

Boxing fans will have to wait a little bit longer for Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) and Dillian Whyte (29-3, 12 KOs) to settle the score. This Saturday it was announced their heavyweight bout had been canceled due to “adverse analytical findings” on Whyte’s drug sample.

The two British-born fighters were slated to meet on August 12th in London, eight years following their first matchup. Joshua defeated Whyte by seventh-round TKO in that bout.

Both men defeated Jermaine Franklin last year and were looking to settle the score once again. For Whyte, he has a troublesome road ahead, as this is his second infraction with a drug test. He has been suspended twice, once in 2012-14 and in 2019 for tainted drug samples.