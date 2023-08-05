How to watch Storm-Mercury WNBA game on Saturday, August 5

Just one game is on tap for the WNBA schedule tonight as the Seattle Storm will visit the Phoenix Mercury. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Seattle (6-20) enters tonight’s matchup still at the bottom of the league standings and is coming off a 76-65 home loss to the wings on Wednesday. The Storm fell into a hole in the second quarter and could not catch back up as Dallas maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the way. Jewell Lloyd once again led with 31 points in the loss.

Phoenix (7-19) buried the Dream in a 91-71 blowout on Thursday and saw an important milestone reached in the process. Diana Taurasi became the first ever player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 points as she lit up the Storm for 42 points in the victory. For tonight’s matchup, Brittney Griner will return to the lineup after taking a mental health break for the past three games.

Phoenix enters as a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total installed at 150. The Mercury are a -155 moneyline favorite, making the Storm a +130 underdog.

WNBA schedule: Saturday, August 5

Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV (with a valid subscription)

Point spread: Mercury -3