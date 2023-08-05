How to watch AEW Collision via live stream for August 5 episode

AEW Collision returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Tonight’s episode of Collision should be an interesting one as the “real” world champ will put his title on the line with a wrestling legend overseeing the action. It should be noted that this show will air directly head-to-head with SummerSlam, so it will be interesting to see what the company has up its sleeve to attract viewers this evening.

How to watch AEW Collision

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Collision

CM Punk will defend the “real” world championship tonight when once again going one-on-one with Ricky Starks and the legendary Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will serve as the special outside official. Last week, Punk finally revealed the what was in the bag he was carrying around when he unveiled the AEW World Championship belt that he never lost. To signify this, he spray painted an X across the belt and officially declared himself the “real world champion.”

This brought out Starks, who made his title aspirations known. Punk agreed to a title match and to ensure that Starks didn’t cheat again, he announced that Steamboat will be the special enforcer for the match. We’ll see who walks out of Greenville, SC, tonight with the title.

Also on the show, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will try to put another successful title defense under their belts when facing Big Bill and Brian Cage. We’ll also get Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez for the TBS title and will hear from the Acclaimed.