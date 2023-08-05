 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quarterfinal matchups for 2023 World Cup bracket

Here’s a look at how the quarterfinal bracket is setting up as round of 16 play continues.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Japan v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Jun Endo, Saki Kumagai, Moeka Minami and Fuka Nagano of Japan celebrate the team’s third goal scored by Hinata Miyazawa (not pictured) during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is underway and that means some teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals. Here’s a look at how the bracket sets up for the next stage. The first two quarterfinal games will take place on August 11 while the second two will be on August 12.

2023 World Cup quarterfinal bracket

Spain vs. Winner of Netherlands-South Africa, August 11

Japan vs. Winner of Sweden-United States, August 11

Winner of Australia-Denmark vs. Winner of France-Morocco, August 12

Winner of England-Nigeria vs. Winner of Colombia-Jamaica, August 12

