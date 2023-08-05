Quarterfinal matchups for 2023 World Cup bracket

The round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is underway and that means some teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals. Here’s a look at how the bracket sets up for the next stage. The first two quarterfinal games will take place on August 11 while the second two will be on August 12.

2023 World Cup quarterfinal bracket

Spain vs. Winner of Netherlands-South Africa, August 11

Japan vs. Winner of Sweden-United States, August 11

Winner of Australia-Denmark vs. Winner of France-Morocco, August 12

Winner of England-Nigeria vs. Winner of Colombia-Jamaica, August 12