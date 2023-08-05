 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup is working its way through the schedule. We break down who is advancing to the quarterfinals.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Switzerland v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Jennifer Hermoso of Spain celebrates scoing her goal with team mate Eva Navarro during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park on August 5, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The round of 16 at the 2023 women’s World Cup is underway and we’ve already seen a few teams qualify for the quarterfinals. Here’s a look at all the teams that are moving on in the bracket at the World Cup.

Who has qualified for World Cup quarterfinals in knockout bracket

Spain

After a disappointing effort against Japan in the group stage finale, Spain came out firing on all cylinders in a 5-1 win over Switzerland to get out of the round of 16 for the first time in team history. Alexia Putellas has not had a major impact on the scoresheet yet but her teammates have stepped up in a big way.

Japan

It was another dominant performance from the Asian side against Norway in the round of 16. Japan had 61% possession in this match after relying heavily on counterattacking play against Spain, showing the ability to play multiple styles. This team is looking dangerous as a title threat and seems relatively fresh as well with the rotation of players. Japan are a side to be wary of going forward.

More From DraftKings Network