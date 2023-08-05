Who is advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The round of 16 at the 2023 women’s World Cup is underway and we’ve already seen a few teams qualify for the quarterfinals. Here’s a look at all the teams that are moving on in the bracket at the World Cup.

Spain

After a disappointing effort against Japan in the group stage finale, Spain came out firing on all cylinders in a 5-1 win over Switzerland to get out of the round of 16 for the first time in team history. Alexia Putellas has not had a major impact on the scoresheet yet but her teammates have stepped up in a big way.

Japan

It was another dominant performance from the Asian side against Norway in the round of 16. Japan had 61% possession in this match after relying heavily on counterattacking play against Spain, showing the ability to play multiple styles. This team is looking dangerous as a title threat and seems relatively fresh as well with the rotation of players. Japan are a side to be wary of going forward.