Who will Netherlands play in quarterfinal round of World Cup 2023?

Netherlands entered their round of 16 matchup against South Africa as heavy favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the Orange Lionesses didn’t disappoint, securing a 2-0 victory to advance to the quarterfinals. Here’s a look at the next opponent for the Dutch as they look to get back to the World Cup final.

Netherlands will meet Spain in the quarterfinal round in what should be an awesome contest. Spain are coming off a huge 5-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 and have been a scoring machine in this tournament outside of the contest with Japan. The Dutch will have to figure out a way to slow down this Spanish attack without the help of Danielle van de Donk, who will miss this match due to yellow card accumulation.