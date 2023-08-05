 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Spain play in quarterfinal round of World Cup 2023?

We break down what’s next for Spain in the quarterfinals.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Switzerland v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Jennifer Hermoso of Spain celebrates scoing her goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park on August 5, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

After a dismal showing in the group stage finale of the 2023 women’s World Cup against Japan, many felt Spain might fold once again in the round of 16 against Switzerland. However, the Spanish put on a terrific offensive display in a 5-1 win over the Swiss to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in team history. Here’s a look at who they will play in the quarterfinal round.

Spain will meet the winner of the Netherlands-South Africa game in the quarterfinals. Netherlands topped Group E after a massive win over Vietnam, while South Africa managed a late goal over Italy in the group stage finale to finish as the runner-up in Group G. Netherlands are heavy favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but South Africa have shown impressive will as the underdog.

