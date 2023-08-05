Who will Spain play in quarterfinal round of World Cup 2023?

After a dismal showing in the group stage finale of the 2023 women’s World Cup against Japan, many felt Spain might fold once again in the round of 16 against Switzerland. However, the Spanish put on a terrific offensive display in a 5-1 win over the Swiss to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in team history. Here’s a look at who they will play in the quarterfinal round.

Spain will meet the winner of the Netherlands-South Africa game in the quarterfinals. Netherlands topped Group E after a massive win over Vietnam, while South Africa managed a late goal over Italy in the group stage finale to finish as the runner-up in Group G. Netherlands are heavy favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but South Africa have shown impressive will as the underdog.