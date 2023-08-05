Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Angels on Saturday, August 5

The Seattle Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels in the third game of a four-game series on Saturday, August 5. First pitch is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium. George Kirby (9-8, 3.43 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Tyler Anderson (5-2, 4.98 ERA) will pitch for the Angels.

Seattle is a -142 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +120. The total is set at 9.

Mariners-Angels picks: Saturday, August 5

Injury report

Mariners

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), OF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), SP Griffin Canning (calf), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Starting pitchers

George Kirby vs. Tyler Anderson

Kirby was also solid throughout most of the last month, though he had a few slip-ups in there as well. In his latest start, he conceded one earned run in five innings against the Red Sox. He struggled in his latest road start, letting up five runs in four innings. Earlier this season, he allowed four earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Angels.

Anderson had a solid July. In his latest outing, he held the Blue Jays to one earned run in 6.1 innings. However, he only recorded two strikeouts. His strikeout numbers were on the lower side for the last month — he added up 20 in 24.2 innings. In his most recent home start, Anderson conceded four runs in six innings.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s total was 16, and I could see another high-scoring matchup today. Kirby didn’t look great in his latest road start, and Anderson was the same in his most recent outing at home. Both teams rank in the top 15 in runs per game in MLB.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Mariners have won both games of the series so far, 5-3 and 9-7. The Angels’ defense has helped Anderson overcome his low strikeout numbers, but they may need more aggressive pitching to get a win in this series. The Angels’ bullpen isn’t particularly reliable, and Seattle should be able to notch another win.

Pick: Mariners -142