Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Saturday, August 5

The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, August 5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium. Blake Snell (8-8, 2.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Padres, while Michael Grove (2-3, 6.75 ERA) will pitch for the Dodgers.

San Diego is a -148 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +124. The total is set at 8.5.

Padres-Dodgers picks: Saturday, August 5

Injury report

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: 3B Max Muncy (wrist), DH J.D. Martinez (hamstring)

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Padres

Out: SP Michael Wacha (shoulder), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), SP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), RP Alek Jacob (elbow), RP Tim Hill (finger), SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Blake Snell vs. Michael Grove

Snell’s July was simply out of this world. He finished the month with a 0.56 ERA over six starts, letting up just two earned runs in 32 innings pitched. In his latest start, he kept the Rangers runless over five innings and recorded nine strikeouts. Snell faced the Dodgers twice in May, allowing four earned runs over 12 innings in the two starts.

Grove’s July was not quite as successful — he finished with an ERA of 5.61 for the month. In his latest start, Grove conceded eight earned runs in six innings against the Reds. He has not pitched against the Padres yet this season.

Over/Under pick

Last night’s total was 15, but with Snell on the mound, I don’t think we’re going to see another high-scoring game today. He has performed well against the Dodgers in the past, and while the Padres will add a few of their own against Grove, I’m going with the under today.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers won the first game of the series, 10-5, but may find it hard to repeat as they face Snell on the mound. It’s hard to overstate how good Snell has been over the past month, and if he continues that performance, it should be a lock for the Padres today.

Pick: Padres -148