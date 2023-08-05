Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Phillies on Saturday, August 5

The Kansas City Royals take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, August 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Banks Park. Alec Marsh (0-5, 6.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Royals, and Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 2.66) will pitch for the Phillies.

Philly is a heavy -230 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Kansas City coming in at +190. The total is set at 9.5.

Royals-Phillies picks: Saturday, August 5

Injury report

Royals

Out: SP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder), 1B Nick Pratto (groin)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Alec Marsh vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Marsh left the mound after allowing four earned runs in just 2.2 innings against the Guardians to close out July. In his latest appearance, he didn’t start, but pitched one inning and recorded one strikeout as a reliever. However, earlier in July, he recorded a whopping 11 strikeouts against the Rays. The Royals’ bullpen is among the worst in the MLB.

Sanchez has yet to record a win this season, like Marsh, but has a far better ERA than his opponent. He put together a strong July, allowing seven earned runs in 28 innings on the mound. In his latest start, he kept the Pirates runless over five innings. He has not yet pitched against the Royals this season.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s game saw a total of 12, but I don’t think we’ll see such a high-scoring affair today. Sanchez has been very consistent on the mound this season, and the Phillies bring a decent bullpen to the mix. Marsh has been struggling lately, but it would take a lot for the Phillies to push the total over the edge here.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies lost in the first game, falling 7-5, but they should be able to take the second game at home. Sanchez has looked strong on the mound, finishing July with an ERA of under 3.00 for the month. The Phillies offense should be able to quickly dispatch Marsh and won’t have troubles against this Royals bullpen.

Pick: Phillies -230