Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Tigers on Saturday, August 5

The Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) and the Detroit Tigers (48-61) will play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday, August 5. First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay will start Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.34 ERA) in his team debut, while Detroit counters with promising young lefty Tarik Skubal (1-1, 4.57).

The Rays are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Rays-Tigers picks: Saturday, August 5

Injury report

Rays

Day-to-day: 1B/OF Luke Raley (knee)

Out: SP Shane McClanahan (forearm), C Francisco Mejia (knee), INF Taylor Walls (oblique)

Tigers

Out: RP Will Vest (leg), RP Mason Englert (hip)

Starting pitchers

Aaron Civale vs. Tarik Skubal

Civale will take the mound for the 14th time this season. This will be his first start with Tampa Bay after being traded from the Cleveland Guardians at this year’s trade deadline. Civale last pitched six shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed three hits while walking two and striking out four to notch his fifth win of the season.

The southpaw Skubal will make his sixth start of the year. Among his five starts so far, he hasn’t allowed any earned runs in three, but at least four earned in the other two. Most recently, he pitched 4.2 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs on six hits. Skubal struck out four but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Rays won the series opener 8-0 on Friday. They have scored at least five runs in four of their last five games. The Tigers have scored at least five runs in four of their last six games, despite that not necessarily translating to wins. Skubal has been hit or miss on the mound, but Civale should help the under hit.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Tampa Bay has won four of its last five games, while the Tigers have dropped seven of their last nine games. Civale should have the advantage on the mound and isn’t a stranger to facing his former divisional foes. This should help Tampa Bay pick up a win on Saturday.

Pick: Rays