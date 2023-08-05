Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Yankees on Saturday, August 5

The Houston Astros (63-48) and the New York Yankees (57-53) will play the third game of their four-game weekend series on Saturday, August 5. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Houston will start Justin Verlander (6-5, 3.15 ERA), while New York counters with Nestor Cortes (5-2, 5.16) in his return from the IL.

The Astros are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Astros-Yankees picks: Saturday, August 5

Injury report

Astros

N/A

Yankees

Out: 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion)

Starting pitchers

Justin Verlander vs. Nestor Cortes

Verlander will make his 17th start of the season, but his first since being traded back to Houston at the 2023 trade deadline. He had settled in during his most recent starts, winning three consecutive games for New York. Verlander last threw 5.1 innings against the Washington Nationals. He allowed one earned run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Cortes will be activated off the 60-day IL to make this start. He has been sidelined since May 30. Cortes last took the mound against the Seattle Mariners. He allowed two earned runs on five hits over five innings of work. Cortes struck out six and walked three to earn his fifth victory of the season.

Over/Under pick

The series' first game ended 4-3 in New York’s favor, while Houston battled back for the 7-3 win on Friday. The Yankees and the Astros have had more games hitting the under than the over. If Verlander can continue his momentum from his recent starts and Cortes can pick up where he left off before his injury, we should see the under hit.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Houston has won five of its last seven games, while New York is 2-5 over its last seven. The Astros head into this game after the win and will be motivated by a returning Verlander on the mound. Houston should pick up the win on Saturday.

Pick: Astros