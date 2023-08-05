Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, August 5

It is Saturday, so every MLB team is scheduled to be in action, barring inclement weather. Teams are continuing their respective weekend series across the league, providing ample options for your daily fantasy lineup. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of eight games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Saturday, August 5.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, August 5

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Christian Yelich ($5,600)

William Contreras ($5,000)

Willy Adames ($5,000)

Carlos Santana ($3,900)

The Brew Crew will take on Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter, who enters with an 0-7 record and a 5.13 ERA. Despite facing a lefty, Yelich is a good play with the momentum he is coming in with from a two-hit game. Santana knocked his 14th home run of the season and will have a handedness advantage being a switch hitter. Adames could be switched out of this stack for Sal Frelick if Milwaukee does the right thing and moves the red-hot rookie up in the batting order.

The Brewers are the -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +205 underdog, and the run total is set at eight.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Mets

Adley Rutschman ($5,300)

Gunnar Henderson ($4,900)

Ryan Mountcastle ($3,800)

Austin Hays ($3,300)

Rutschman went hitless on Friday in the leadoff spot but has a better matchup against New York starter Tylor Megill (6-4, 5.17 ERA). Henderson went 2-for-5 and has increased his batting average to .246 this season. Hays only picked up one hit on Friday but is now slashing .287/.329/.443 this year.

The Orioles are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

Luis Robert Jr. ($5,900)

Tim Anderson ($3,800)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,500)

Andrew Benintendi ($3,100)

It is typically tough to trust the White Sox, but they have a good matchup against new Cleveland starter Noah Syndergaard, acquired ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. Anderson went hitless on Friday, but he still retains his leadoff spot in the offense, which gives him at least some value. Benintendi had an RBI single and is now hitting .279 on the year. Robert and Vaughn also picked up hits on Friday and will look to continue that momentum on Saturday.

The Guardians are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.