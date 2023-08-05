Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, August 5

Our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball are back for another installment on Saturday, August 5. It’s a day that has a little bit of everything: from top-shelf names (Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell Justin Verlander in his Astros re-debut) to intriguing young arms (George Kirby, Andrew Abbott, Tarik Skubal) to some under-the-radar arms getting some very tasty matchups. As always, we’re here to break it all down with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, August 5

Pitchers to stream

Steven Matz, St. Louis Cardinals — After shipping out Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline, the Cardinals are this close to pulling a fan from the stands and asking them to pitch every fifth day for the rest of the year. Matz has as long a leash as there is, and the lefty has been sensational recently, with just one earned run allowed across 18 innings over his last three starts — two against the Chicago Cubs and one against the Arizona Diamondbacks. St. Louis still has plenty of offensive firepower, and a home date with the punchless Rockies should add up to a very good chance at a win for Matz.

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies — The acquisition of Michael Lorenzen hasn’t cost Sanchez his rotation spot just yet, and it likely won’t if the lefty keeps pitching like this: He has a 2.25 ERA and .172 batting average against since the start of July, propelled by among the nastiest sinkers in all of baseball (and a 56.8% ground ball rate). The Royals offense has been feisty of late, but with as well as Sanchez is rolling right now, he’s still a very strong play and comes with a great chance at a win.

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics — Blackburn’s got a lower floor than you’d like, but he’s allowed just three runs while striking out 12 over his last 11.1 innings, and he’s set up very well on Saturday: This San Francisco Giants lineup has struggled mightily of late, and Oakland Coliseum is among the friendliest places to pitch in all of the Majors. If Blackburn keeps spinning his slider like he has been, he should come through here.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, August 5.