When is Logan Paul wrestling at SummerSlam? Who is he wrestling?

World famous media influencer and combat sports moonlinghter Logan Paul will once again step into the squared circle tonight as he’ll wrestle a match at SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. This will be a huge night for the Paul family as his brother, Jake Paul, will be boxing MMA fighter Nate Diaz in Dallas, TX, later in the evening.

Paul will go one-on-one with high-flying superstar Ricochet in a match that could potentially steal the show. Paul and Ricochet have crossed paths on multiple occasions this year and have created viral moments in the process. During the men’s Royal Rumble match in January, both men took to the sky and collided with each other in midair. And during the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match last month, they both took a nasty spill onto a table outside the ring and were seen brawling with each other backstage later in the night. In the week’s afterward, Ricochet challenged Paul to a match at SummerSlam and the social media star accepted. Paul is looking to go 2-0 at SummerSlam after defeating The Miz at last year’s show.

As of now, no match order has been announced for the card and it isn’t clear as to what time Paul and Ricochet’s match will take place. I would guess it will be propped somewhere in the early-middle portion of the show, so expect it to begin somewhere in the window of 9-9:30 p.m. ET.