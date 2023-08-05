When is the next WWE pay-per-view after SummerSlam 2023?

The WWE has set up shop in the Detroit, MI, tonight with SummerSlam from Ford Field now underway. While this annual summer spectacle should be entertaining, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Payback, coming live from PPG Paints Arenain London, England, on Saturday, September 2. The will be the 10th time Pittsburgh will have hosted a WWE pay-per-view and it will be the first since Extreme Rules in July of 2018. With the company running so many premium live events outside of the U.S. and in stadiums this year, this will actually be their first ppv in a traditional U.S. arena since last November’s Survivor Series WarGames in Boston.

As of now, we do not know the card for this show as it will pertain the fallout from whatever happens at SummerSlam. One would imagine the outcome from the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso main event will loom large over this show.