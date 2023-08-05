What are the biggest storylines heading into SummerSlam 2023?

The WWE has set up shop in the Motor City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live tonight from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

SummerSlam is the company’s second biggest show of the year behind Wrestlemania and serves as its showcase spectacle of the summer. Many of these matches have been built up over the course of several months and it will all come to a head at Ford Field this evening. If you haven’t paid attention to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown recently, we’ll get you caught up with how these matches came to be below.

SummerSlam key stories

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting both his belts and the title of “Tribal Chief” on the line when facing Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. During the “Bloodline Civil War” tag team match at Money in the Bank last month, Jey became the first person to successfully pin Reigns since December of 2019. After his brother Jimmy was brutally attacked by Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the week after, Jey made it clear that he wanted Reigns one-on-one for the title and has even started calling himself the “Real Chief.”

This match will bring the three-year story between the two full circle. After capturing the Universal Championship in August of 2020, Reigns first act as the champ was physically and psychologically breaking down Jey. After defeating him at Clash of Champions, he brutalized his cousin in a Hell in a Cell I Quit match the following month, forcing Jey to acknowledge him as the “Tribal Chief” and to be his right hand man for the next two-and-a-half years. It wasn’t until this summer where Jey finally broke away from Reigns and the Bloodline, setting this match into motion.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar tonight in the rubber match of their summer feud. This rivalry stems all the back to the night after Wrestlemania, where Lesnar attacked Rhodes and F5’ed him through the announce table. Rhodes won their first encounter at Backlash before Lesnar won their second encounter at Night of Champions. Showing no fear of the “Beast”, Rhodes laid down the challenge for a third fight and Lesnar happily accepted.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will once again defend his title against Finn Balor on tonight’s show. At Money in the Bank last month, Rollins defeated Balor due to a distraction by men’s MITB ladder match winner Damian Priest. The champ has continued to fight the Judgement Day in recent weeks as Balor and Priest put their simmering tension aside to attack Rollins.

This match will be a full circle moment as it was seven years ago at SummerSlam 2016 where Balor defeated Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. He was forced the vacate the title the following night due to an injury he sustained during the match and he has blamed Rollins for the rocky trajectory of his career since.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Logan Paul and Ricochet have crossed paths on multiple occasions this year and have created viral moments in the process. During the men’s Royal Rumble match in January, both men took to the turnbuckles and collided with each other in midair. And during the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match last month, they both took a nasty spill onto a table outside the ring and were seen brawling with each other backstage later in the night. In the week’s afterward, Ricochet challenged Paul to a match at SummerSlam and the social media star accepted.

Other key stories

Women’s World Champion Asuka will put her belt on the line in a triple-threat match whend defending against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. These three have gotten involved in each other’s matches over the past few months, triggering this title match to take place. Be on alert for women’s Money in the Bank winner Iyo Sky lurking.

Gunther is closing in on becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history and is set for a hard-hitting title defense against Drew McIntyre tonight. McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank last month and immediately targeted the “Ring General.”

Former friends Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will face each other in an MMA Rules match. Baszler tuned on Rousey at Money in the Bank last month, costing them the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Baszler grew tired of propping Rousey up while being held back herself and will now fight her former tag partner.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Championship - Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA rules)

Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal - 20 competitors

