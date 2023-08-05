Live updates from SummerSlam 2023

The WWE has set up shop in the Motor City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live tonight from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

SummerSlam is the company’s second biggest show of the year behind Wrestlemania and serves as its showcase spectacle of the summer. This is the third straight year that the event has taken place at an NFL stadium with last year’s show coming from Nissan Stadium in Nashville and the 2021 show coming from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting both his belts and the title of “Tribal Chief” on the line when facing Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. We’ll also get Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, Asuka defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, and Brock Lesnar battling Cody Rhodes for a third time.

Follow along as I keep track of today’s show and offer my thoughts below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Championship - Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA rules)

Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal - 20 competitors

