What time does SummerSlam 2023 start?

The WWE has set up shop in the Motor City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live tonight from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $6 per month for its regular service, and $12 per month for its premium service with no ads. Eight matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting both his belts and the title of “Tribal Chief” on the line when facing Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. During the “Bloodline Civil War” tag team match at Money in the Bank last month, Jey became the first person to successfully pin Reigns since December of 2019. After his brother Jimmy was brutally attacked by Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the week after, Jey made his intentions to go after Reigns and his title known.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Championship - Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA rules)

Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal - 20 competitors

*Card subject to change