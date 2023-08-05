SummerSlam 2023 pool predictions: Questions for main event in Detroit

WWE returns to pay-per-view tonight with its second biggest show of the year as SummerSlam comes live from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.

The main event of the show will be a “Tribal Combat” match featuring Roman Reigns putting both the undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of “Tribal Chief” on the line against Jey Uso.. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the eight questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the main event to win up to $1,000 in DK Dollars and offer our predictions below.

Who will win?

Roman Reigns

Jeu Uso

It’s hard to imagine the company ending Reigns’ historic reign here, even as the Bloodline chapter of his title arc is coming to an end. The “Tribal Chief” retains here.

How will the match end?

Pinfall

Submission

Other

Will Solo Sikoa enter the ring during the match?

Yes

No

Will Jimmy Uso interfere in the match?

Yes

No

Jimmy has been off television for a month and he’ll definitely show up here to help his brother.

Will Paul Heyman betray Roman Reigns during SummerSlam?

Yes

No

How many tables will be broken during the match?

None

One

More than one

How many Tribal Elders will appear as part of the match?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

I think we do get an appearance from the Wild Samoans for this match, as well as Jey’s father Rikishi.

Which will happen first?

Jey superkicks Roman

Roman spears Jey

Neither occurs