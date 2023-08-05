Full card for SummerSlam 2023

The WWE has set up shop in the Motor City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live tonight from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting both his belts and the title of “Tribal Chief” on the line when facing Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. During the “Bloodline Civil War” tag team match at Money in the Bank last month, Jey became the first person to successfully pin Reigns since December of 2019. After his brother Jimmy was brutally attacked by Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the week after, Jey made his intentions to go after Reigns and his title known.

Other marquee title matches for the night will include Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor and Asuka defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. We’ll also get Brock Lesnar facing Cody Rhodes in the third match of their trilogy and Logan Paul battling Ricochet.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Championship - Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA rules)

Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal - 20 competitors

*Card subject to change