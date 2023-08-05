The WWE has set up shop in the Motor City this weekend with SummerSlam coming live tonight from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch SummerSlam 2023

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $6 a month ($12 with no ads).

What to watch for during SummerSlam 2023

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting both his belts and the title of “Tribal Chief” on the line when facing Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. During the “Bloodline Civil War” tag team match at Money in the Bank last month, Jey became the first person to successfully pin Reigns since December of 2019. After his brother Jimmy was brutally attacked by Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the week after, Jey made his intentions to go after Reigns and his title known. This match will bring the three-year story between the two full circle as Reigns broke down Jey and forced him to acknowledge him during their title match at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar tonight in the rubber match of their summer feud. This rivalry stems all the back to the night after Wrestlemania, where Lesnar attacked Rhodes and F5’ed him through the announce table. Rhodes won their first encounter at Backlash before Lesnar won their second encounter at Night of Champions. Showing no fear of the “Beast”, Rhodes laid down the challenge for a third fight and Lesnar happily accepted.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will once again defend his title against Finn Balor on tonight’s show. At Money in the Bank last month, Rollins defeated Balor due to a distraction by men’s MITB ladder match winner Damian Priest. The champ has continued to fight the Judgement Day in recent weeks as Balor and Priest put their simmering tension aside to attack Rollins. This match will be a full circle at moment as it was seven years ago at SummerSlam 2016 where Balor defeated Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. He was forced the vacate the title the following night due to an injury he sustained during the match and he has blamed Rollins for the rocky trajectory of his career since.

Other notable matches includes WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defending her title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match. We’ll also get Logan Paul once agains stepping in the ring when facing Ricochet and a SummerSlam Battle Royal sponsored by Slim Jim.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Championship - Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA rules)

Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal - 20 competitors

*Card subject to change