How to watch Sweden vs. USWNT in 2023 World Cup round of 16

In the 2023 women’s World Cup, the USA is going head to head with Sweden in the round of 16. This crucial match is taking place on Sunday, August 6 at 5 a.m. ET. It’s a do-or-die situation for both sides: win the match or be eliminated from the tournament.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the USA is slightly favored to advance, with odds standing at -150. On the other hand, Sweden’s odds are +120.

Here’s how to catch what should be an exciting match between Sweden and the United States.

Sweden vs. USA

Date: Sunday, August 6

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.