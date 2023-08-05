How to watch Netherlands vs. South Africa in 2023 World Cup round of 16

Fresh off a stunning 3-2 win over Italy thanks to a late goal, South Africa will take on the Netherlands in their first-ever appearance in the FIFA women’s World Cup round of 16. This knockout match is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET from Allianz Stadium in Sydney, with a broadcast being carried by Fox.

Banyana Banyana, in their second-ever appearance in the tournament, looked to be headed for another group stage exit as they were deadlocked 2-2 with Italy in the group stage finale. A stunner in stoppage time from Thembi Kgatlana sent the South Africans through in the dying minutes, securing their debut in the FWWC knockout rounds as they continue to impress the world.

The Netherlands, winners of Group E, have looked incredibly solid through the group stage and will be South Africa’s toughest opponent yet. The Dutch side are favorites to move on, priced at -650 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. South Africa are +1200 underdogs while a draw in regular time is set at +700.

Netherlands vs. South Africa

Date: Saturday, August 5

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.