Who has Nate Diaz fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

Social media influencer Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring Saturday, August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas when he takes on MMA veteran Nate Diaz in 10-round boxing match in the cruiserweight class. Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is coming off of a loss to Tommy Fury, the first loss of his boxing career. Diaz is making his boxing debut after posting a 21-13 record in MMA. In the co-main event unified women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will be defending against Heather Hardy. ESPN+ PPV will handle the broadcast with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Diaz is a +280 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nate Diaz fight history

Diaz is making his pro boxing debut, but has a 21-13 (5 KOs) record in MMA. Despite his low knockout total, Diaz is known more for his all action, high-volume striking than his excellent jiu-jitsu skills. His style of fighting and his blunt personality have made Diaz one of the most popular fighters in MMA history.

Diaz has wins over MMA notables like Anthony Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. He won his final fight in UFC against Tony Ferguson with a fourth-round submission at UFC 279 on September 10, 2022. Diaz’s most notable series in the UFC was with Conor McGregor. Diaz pulled the upset on McGregor at UFC 196 when he beat him with a second-round submission. McGregor won the rematch at UFC 202 by majority decison. The two sides claimed they wanted a third fight but it never happened.

Nate’s older brother Nick Diaz is also a champion MMA fighter having won titles in WEC and Strikeforce.