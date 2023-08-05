Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy fight time, live stream, more for women’s featherweight bout

Unified women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will be defending her titles against Heather Hardy in the co-main event of the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz card. Serrano (44-2, 30 KOs) will be making the sixth defense of her titles. Hardy (22-2 4 KOs) is loking to avenge a 2019 loss to Serrano.

The fight will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5.

How to watch Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET and the co-main event should begin around 10:15 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ PPV will handle the broadcast. The fight card costs $59.99.

Fighter history

Serrano (44-2, 30 KOs) is looking to make the sixth defense of her titles. She’s won her past two fights against Erika Cruz and Sarah Mahfoud by easy unanimous decisions. Serrano fights under the banner of Paul’s MVP Promotions and is often the co-main event on his fight cards. Serrano, 34, is hoping her next fight will be a rematch against Katie Taylor after Taylor won the first fight in 2022. The fight was a huge box office success as the headliner at Madison Square Garden.

Hardy (22-2, 4 KOs) has fairly inactive and will be returning to the ring for just the third time since 2019. The 41-year-old fighter from Brooklyn, New York won her first 22 fights, but lost to Serrano by unanimous decision in 2019. Her most recent fight was a decision loss to Jessica Camara on May 14, 2021.

Fight odds

Serrano is a massive -2000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hardy is a +1000 underdog.

Full card for Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy